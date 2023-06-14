A First Look to Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

HQ

Since its announcement at the last The Game Awards in December 2022, we've only had a couple of small previews of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. FromSoftware's mech action title may be a somewhat unknown series to audiences in the West, but Fires of Rubicon will open its universe to all players at the same time on the 25th of August. It will also be a sort of "reboot" of the saga, further boosted by the trust the community has placed in FromSoft in recent years with its ARPGs such as Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring.

There was a lot of expectation to know how much of the DNA of the studio we all know is in Armored Core VI, or how much it differs from the aforementioned games, so we were delighted to attend a video presentation conducted by the producers of the game, Yasunori Ogura and Atsuo Yoshimura.

Ogura began by putting into context what exactly Armored Core is. It's a series of action RPG titles that have been around FromSoftware since its founding, with the release of the first instalment in 1997 for PlayStation. The basic concept is that we are a pilot of these combat robots that we can customize to our liking to develop a unique battle style with which to take on other mechas. Assembling weapons and different parts of our robot not only changes the style of fighting, but also the movement and the creation of a unique play style for each player.

This is an ad:

From the beginning, both producers emphasize that the smoothness and affinity with the controls has been one of the central axis for the development of this sixth installment, while expanding the game map, and introducing dynamic situations and battle scenes with multiple solutions, effectively following the style and tone of the most current titles of the studio.

Regarding the scale of the game, the levels have been designed following a three-dimensional pattern, which means that verticality and distance will be elements to take into account. Very elaborate spaces that favour cross action and a sense of large-scale combat. In the video we were able to see different environments, such as vast desert areas, snowy landscapes and large industrial facilities, all designed for us to move around them with agility on top of these powerful mechanical armours. Although Fires of Rubicon is essentially intended as a single-player title, we will again find here a PvP multiplayer with which to challenge other players in battle.

It was inevitable that at some point in the presentation the subject of difficulty would come up, which the developers consider to be a fundamental part of the studio's games (something that, from experience, we can't refute). In Armored Core VI we will have very hard battles in which the progression will be marked by the same concept as in souls: observation, practice, trial and error. Of course, the customization of the mecha goes a lot in this direction, as we will have to carefully choose which weapons or upgrades we install to take advantage of the environment and the enemy's weak points.

This is an ad:

At this point a video demo of one of the first main missions in the game began, where the objective is to capture a factory called Grid 086. Not much was revealed about the overall narrative, but it served perfectly to illustrate everything we had been told so far. In 086 we face a group of enemies called RaD, and the mission is distributed between two scenarios (one outside and one inside the facility). After a video introduction where the mission objectives are explained, the player deploys an impressive armored combat robot with different weapons on its arms and on platforms mounted on the back of the chassis. The robot begins to move by taking advantage of the platforms and pipes that interconnect each section of the area, as well as thrusters located both on the limbs and on the back of the mecha, which soon proves to be very useful not only to climb to high areas, but also to quickly dodge enemy projectiles. These "Assault Boosts", as they are called, have a cooldown time (the equivalent here of stamina), so you will have to choose the right moment to propel yourself in any direction.

As we approach the factory, we see a group of enemies guarding the main entrance, but we are also told that there are other accesses that we can reach if we take advantage of the versatility of movement, such as a suspension bridge located above. But today was not the day for dodging enemies, because it was time to try out the combat in a real test.

Combat is based on a combination of light artillery and various short and medium-range missiles, as well as powerful melee charges to blast other robots into the air. After defeating this first garrison, we reach the main gate, where a new type of armour ambushes us. This enemy seems more powerful than the previous ones, besides having a very different appearance, it has new attack patterns, too. After observing him from a distance while dodging his shots, we use the Assault Boost to stick to him and hit him hard in melee, which destabilizes the machine and provides a great opening to unload our entire arsenal and destroy him. Repair kits (yes, mechs also have 'estus flasks') bring the armour back to 100% before entering the factory.

Standing in a corner before a large room, we can employ a scanner to identify enemies in the area without giving away our position, which is a plus because the scenery doesn't seem to highlight their presence until you're fairly close. After marking our targets, the player comes out of cover and with a quick surprise attack, takes them down without any problems. However, shortly after another new ambush catches us off guard and destroys the armour.

Thinking at this point to start from the beginning would be distressing, but in Armored Core there are checkpoints in the middle of the mission that avoid having to travel the whole way again(which is appreciated). We have not seen that we have to activate a respawn point at any time, so it seems that it will be an automatic function of the game. Also, before returning to the save point, we can modify armour weaponry if we see it is needed at the supply points. The player replenished repair kits and ammunition, and preferred to replace some parts of the robot's structure, which in addition to changing the attack and defence stats, completely changes the movement of the robot. With a new combination of reversible legs, he manages to get enough agility to, this time, eliminate the last group of enemies and stand in front of the boss fight, at which point the presentation ended.

At this point I'm left fascinated, seeing that they have indeed managed to translate the gameplay, versatility and excitement of Souls to a giant mech-fighting title, which feels just as balanced as if we were a warrior or a mage in any of their other titles.

While we hope to be able to get behind the controls of our robot in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon very soon, we're already looking forward to the launch on the 25th of August, when we can play it on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5. We've also been informed that the PS4 version can be upgraded to the current generation for free, which many gamers buying Sony's console in the coming months are sure to appreciate.