HQ

As we all know, last season of Yellowjackets ended with a major cliff-hanger and there is still a lot that is unresolved for anyone who remembers how the series once started in its first episode.

In season three, it seems that this will actually start to be explored further and in a new trailer we get a taste of what's to come when the series returns on February 14 - complete with a couple of new faces, not least a character played by Hilary Swank.

Check out the video below.