A first look at the Fire Emblem Engage world map

During the Christmas holidays, Nintendo released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage - but only in Japan and in Japanese. It has plenty of new gameplay, information about battles, various systems and so on, and it also gives us a first look at the world map.

Despite the language barrier (we assume this trailer will get a western release in a not too distant future), we would recommend you to check it out. Amongst other things, you can select missions from the world map, but also change outfits and a whole lot more. World map gameplay can be found after 5:05 minutes.