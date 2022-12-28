Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fire Emblem Engage

A first look at the Fire Emblem Engage world map

Check out the latest update from the upcoming strategy game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

During the Christmas holidays, Nintendo released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage - but only in Japan and in Japanese. It has plenty of new gameplay, information about battles, various systems and so on, and it also gives us a first look at the world map.

Despite the language barrier (we assume this trailer will get a western release in a not too distant future), we would recommend you to check it out. Amongst other things, you can select missions from the world map, but also change outfits and a whole lot more. World map gameplay can be found after 5:05 minutes.

Fire Emblem Engage

Related texts



Loading next content