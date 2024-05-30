A first look at the Among Us series will be presented at Summer Game Fest

It has been confirmed by the man behind Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley, that the Among Us animated series will be presenting its first look during the main showcase on June 7.

We're told to expect a "special sneak peek" and that "we were warned some suspicious beans might sabotage the screens..."

As Keighley loves a good celebrity guest, hopefully that means either Dan Stevens, Patton Oswalt, Debra Wilson, Liv Hewson, Ashley Johnson, Elijah Wood, Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Wayne Knight, Kimiko Glenn, or Phil LaMarr make an appearance on-stage.

Either way, be sure to tune into Summer Game Fest on June 7 at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST.