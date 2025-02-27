A first look at Economos from Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

In the comics, Economos is not a well-known character, but director James Gunn gave him a prominent position in The Suicide Squad, phenomenally interpreted by Steve Agee. This led to Economos also appearing in Peacemaker in a larger capacity.

We already knew he was going to be in Peacemaker: Season 2, and since it was Agee's birthday on Wednesday, Gunn took the opportunity to show a picture of him from season two. For those who followed the show, it's clear that "Dyebeard" (if you know, you know) is doing a better job of dyeing his beard this time around. Whether Peacemaker has anything new to tease him about remains to be seen.

Economos, by the way, has already been introduced to the new DC universe, as he was featured in the Creature Commandos TV series that premiered last December. We assume that in addition to Peacemaker: Season 2 and the continuation of Creature Commandos, he will also appear in the TV series Waller, and we'd be very surprised if he doesn't show up in other DC projects as well.

Check out the image below. Peacemaker: Season 2 premieres in August. Hopefully it won't be too long before the first trailer is released.