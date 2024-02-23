A first glimpse of Lex Luthor from Superman: Legacy

HQ

James Gunn and his crew is almost ready to start shooting the upcoming Superman: Legacy, which premieres in July next year, and today the whole crew had a table read on site in Atlanta, Georgia.

While we knew about the whole cast before, including David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Superman and Lois Lane, we cannot help but notice Nicholas Hoult being completely bald in the middle of the back row. He is playing the legendary (bald) villain Lex Luthor, and we assume he won't look as happy in the actual movie as in this photo, but it's still a glimpse of things to come.

Yesterday, we also got a look of the new Superman logo, which you can check out over here.