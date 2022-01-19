A Final Fantasy porn video shown in front of the Nobel Prize recipient Parisi at Italian Senate

HQ

An embarrassing incident has occurred at Palazzo Giustiniani, at Italian Senate, during a conference with the Nobel Prize recipient, as well as physicist and academic, Giorgio Parisi. Last Monday, in fact, during an online meeting called "For a transparent PA, open data for the political decision-maker" organised by the Senator of the 5 Star Movement, Maria Laura Mantovani, kept via Zoom due to the persistent health situation, a hentai movie was screened for few seconds, starring Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII.

The embarrassment among those present is palpable, starting with the senator who immediately asked for the intervention of a technician, so that the intruder who has started to project the video is ousted. As stated in a press release to AdnKronos , Mantovani said: "This afternoon there was a very serious episode, a real attack towards which I express absolute indignation. During an online conference organised by me, and not by my colleague Senator Mario Turco as erroneously reported in some newspapers, someone sneaked in by broadcasting a video with pornographic content. I proceeded to report everything to the competent authorities so that they can proceed to identify the person responsible".

It's certainly not the first time that we have faced an episode identified as "Zoom bombing" - meaning when someone uninvited manages to gain access to a virtual meeting and annoys those present with pornographic films or insults - which has always become more common, especially during a pandemic. For her part, Senator Mantovani reported everything to the competent authorities, but reassured that, despite the initial embarrassment, "the conference went to the end on a regular basis. Both speakers and the audience continued as if nothing had happened».