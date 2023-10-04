Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      A film adaptation of The Alchemist is in the works

      It's set to be written by the mind behind Enola Holmes and His Dark Materials.

      The bestselling book The Alchemist is set to get a film adaptation. As reported by Variety, Legendary Entertainment has acquired the rights and it looks like Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes, His Dark Materials) is set to write the script.

      The Alchemist was published in 1988 in Portugese by Paolo Coelho. It follows the story of Santiago, a young man who wants to travel the world in search of a treasure as extravagant as any. It is the most translated book by a living author and an international bestseller.

      Previously, there have been attempts to bring The Alchemist to the big screen. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith even had a go with their Westbrook Studios set to produce, but so far no project has made it to release.

