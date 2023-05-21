A fighting game tournament player trash-talked a 15 year-old, only to get obliterated by his mom

HQ

Super Smash Bros. tournaments have something of a reputation among the fighting game community. With a lot of controversy associated with its pro players in the past, it doesn't really surprise us that one player at the recent Low Tide City 2023 tournament was caught trash-talking his 15 year-old opponent.

The player, known as Maister, faced off against the 15 year-old Syrup to score a spot in the Top 8. Syrup lost the battle, and afterwards it was reported that Maister told him "you fucking suck"

Of course, trash-talking a 15 year-old in such a manner is not the best way to get everyone on side, and so Maister faced a lot of backlash for his actions. He posted a now-deleted justification over on Twitter, but instead of winning over the community, he only incurred the wrath of his greatest enemy: Syrup's mother. She replied to Maister's post, saying the following:

"As an adult, I think players such as yourself have no class, zero sportsmanship, even if you win, you're still a loser all around. I have the utmost respect for all players but you're the low of the low! No doubt."



After this roast, Maister went back on trying to justify his actions, and instead admitted he was wrong. He apologised in a new post on Twitter, which you can read below:

What do you think of all this? Let us know!