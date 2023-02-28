Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fallout: New Vegas

A Fallout: New Vegas remaster would be "awesome" according to Obsidian

Game director: "Not that it's up to me, but wouldn't a graphical remaster of Fallout: New Vegas be awesome?"

HQ

Pretty much every title in the Fallout franchise are great games (even Fallout 76 nowadays), but the most beloved one of them all is probably Fallout: New Vegas. This was developed by Obsidian Entertainment (Grounded, The Outer Worlds, Pentiment) and launched back in 2010.

It has a huge following with people still doing mods for it and Obsidian themselves says they would "love" to make a sequel. While this was harder to sort out previously, both Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda are owned by Microsoft these days, which means all legal obstacles are gone.

In an interview the TheGamer, game directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky from Obsidian launches a different way to bring this classic back, with the former saying:

"Not that it's up to me, but wouldn't a graphical remaster of Fallout: New Vegas be awesome?"

We certainly thinks so, and fortunately, so does Boyarsky who agrees and says: "It would be awesome".

As usual, this is still not a confirmation in any way, but with Obsidian showing such a candid and open interest in the classic Fallout adventure, we really shouldn't be too surprised to see New Vegas being brought back eventually - one way or the other.

Fallout: New Vegas

