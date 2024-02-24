A Fairly OddParents sequel series has been ordered for 20 episodes at Nickelodeon

HQ

Millennials everywhere will be overjoyed to hear that A Fairly OddParents sequel series has been ordered at Nickelodeon.

Titled A New Wish, the series will consist of 20 episodes and will see the return of Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris, who originally played Wanda and Cosmo. The series is set to debut on Nickelodeon this spring and will arrive on Netflix internationally at a later date.

The show will see the debut of a new leading character called Hazel Wells, who is voiced by Ashleigh Crystal Hairston.

The official description for the series reads: "In 'Fairly OddParents: A New Wish,' ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad's new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it's the first time she's been without her brother, Antony, who's just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself. All that changes when the pink-and-green-haired neighbors next door reveal that they are no ordinary neighbors...they're Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents! And they're coming out of retirement to make all of Hazel's wishes come true."

