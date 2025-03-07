A Dynamic Theme based on Split Fiction released for Xbox

HQ

It was only a few days ago that we were able to tell you that Xbox Series S/X players got a so-called Dynamic Theme with a theme from Monster Hunter: Wilds to use. This is something Microsoft often adds ahead of big game releases, and the fact is that there was another big game release just yesterday.

We are of course talking about the Swedish studio Hazelight's title Split Fiction, which we gave a really high score with a strong buy-recommendation the day before yesterday. Now it has also gotten a Dynamic Theme, and EA demonstrates what it looks like in the Threads post below.

Also... don't forget to read our review where we explain why you really need to play Split Fiction.