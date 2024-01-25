A Dungeons & Dragons VR game is on the way

HQ

Immersion is the name of the game in Dungeons & Dragons. Unlike a video game, where you always get to see what's in front of you, a lot of the power of D&D lies in you and your friends imagining what's going on. But what if you could see what was around you? What if it really felt like you were in the tabletop game?

That's what Resolution Games is trying to grasp in its Dungeons & Dragons VR game. No screenshots have been revealed, nor has there been a release date announcement yet, just the reveal of the game, but Tommy Palm, founder and CEO of Resolution Games has spoken about the team's excitement.

"As anyone who's played Demeo can guess, we're incredibly huge fans of tabletop roleplaying games," he said. "They have an unparalleled power to bring people together to create shared experiences, and that's something we've tried to capture, too, with nearly every release in our library. Dungeons & Dragons offers one of the richest fantasy worlds that has ever been created, and it only gets bigger with every new sourcebook and adventure. We're beyond humbled to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible IP and look forward to sharing the first details of this new project in the future."

This will be the first VR game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Following the success of Baldur's Gate III, it's clear there's an audience for tabletop RPG video games, so let's hope this one can live up to the expectations.

Thanks, IGN.