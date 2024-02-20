A Dungeons and Dragons Lego collection is on its way

HQ

Lego has announced that it is set to expand its massive portfolio of collaborations sometime in the near future by finally coming together with Wizards of the Coast's Dungeons and Dragons brand.

A collection, which is set to fall into the Lego Ideas line, is in development, although the exact specifics of the collection have yet to be revealed or confirmed, as Lego and D&D are keeping their cards close to their chest so far.

There is a short teaser for the collaboration that has been published on X, but aside from seeing a skeleton and various bits and bobs trapped in a gelatinous cube, it doesn't really give us much clue as to what the collaboration will involve.

Which sets are you hoping to see brought to life here?