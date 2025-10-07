A dungeon crawler where weapons are useless: First look at TPK

HQ

You remember those Choose Your Own Adventure books, inspired by the epic fantasy and sword and sorcery genre? Well, a little bit of that, and a lot of cooperative madness, is what has made up this TPK, from GGTech Studios.

TPK is a low-poly co-op dungeon crawler where the objective is to traverse a dungeon to the end. There are no weapons, but plenty of enemies, puzzles and traps. And a lot of chaos and object physics, which form a central part of the experience. You'll have to fine-tune your jumps over the void or equip those fireballs that monsters throw at you. And sometimes you'll have to find a way to build a makeshift bridge over the spikes... even if it's just by using your party mate, in order to survive.

"You and up to four other brave idiots have been magically yeeted into a dungeon handcrafted by a mad Lich with zero work-life balance and way too much free time. Your job? Survive. Your actual result? Screaming, betrayal, hunger-induced panic, and fiery death. Yay!"

See the potential for fun? So do we. If you're attending next weekend's BCN Game Fest in Barcelona, there will be a demo available for attendees. And for the rest of us, we can add it to our Steam wishlist.