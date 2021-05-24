Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
The Sims 4

A Dream Home Decorator pack is coming to The Sims 4 on June 1

It's releasing simultaneously on Mac, PC, and consoles.

EA has just revealed that a new Dream Home Decorator pack is coming to The Sims 4 on June 1 and it will add several new items, as well as a new Interior Decorator career path. The pack retails for $19.99 and it's simultaneously releasing on Mac, PC, and consoles.

The main attraction here is of course the new career path. With the Interior Decorator career, players can redesign the homes of other Sims and this requires getting to know clients and catering designs to their specific needs. Players will also be able to create a before and after comparison and will be able to watch their client's reactions through a grand reveal event.

Jill Johnson, producer of The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator, said: "With The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator, we wanted to give Simmers the tools and resources to expand their building skillset and express their interior design talents in exciting new ways. Our community has always impressed us through their ingenuity and creativity in building beautiful homes for their Sims, and we can't wait to see their incredible designs and renovation reveals with the new Interior Decorator Freelance career."

The Sims 4

