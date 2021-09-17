A double pack containing Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission has launched on Nintendo Switch

HQ

SNK has unexpectedly dropped a double pack containing Neo Geo Pocket Colour titles Metal Slug 1st Mission and Metal Slug 2nd Mission on Nintendo Switch. This pair of run-and-gun titles were originally released on the short-lived handheld system back in 1999 and 2000, respectively. The pricing of the newly released double pack is £13.49/ €14,99.

Previously, the only way to access these titles was through the much more costly Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 compilations. The compilation contains other standout titles released for the system such as SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium and Samurai Shodown! 2. At this point, it's unclear whether the Metal Slug double pack will be a one-off or the start of several stand-alone releases from the compilation.

You can check out the new trailer for the double pack in the video above.