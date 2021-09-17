English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Metal Slug (2020)

A double pack containing Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission has launched on Nintendo Switch

The pair no longer need to be purchased in NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

SNK has unexpectedly dropped a double pack containing Neo Geo Pocket Colour titles Metal Slug 1st Mission and Metal Slug 2nd Mission on Nintendo Switch. This pair of run-and-gun titles were originally released on the short-lived handheld system back in 1999 and 2000, respectively. The pricing of the newly released double pack is £13.49/ €14,99.

Previously, the only way to access these titles was through the much more costly Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 compilations. The compilation contains other standout titles released for the system such as SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium and Samurai Shodown! 2. At this point, it's unclear whether the Metal Slug double pack will be a one-off or the start of several stand-alone releases from the compilation.

You can check out the new trailer for the double pack in the video above.

Metal Slug (2020)

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy