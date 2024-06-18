A double dose of SteamWorld and EA's latest soccer coming to Game Pass

HQ

As is tradition, Microsoft always has a new batch of games coming to its Game Pass subscription service at the beginning and middle of each month. And now that we're in the mid-June timeframe, they've whipped up a new batch and says "add these to your summer plans", including two really good SteamWorld titles and EA's latest soccer game, which is fitting considering the European Championships.

Here's what you can look forward to and when:



Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - Today



My Time at Sandrock (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 19



Keplerth (PC) - June 20



EA Sports FC 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play - June 25



SteamWorld Dig (Cloud and Console) - June 26



SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console and PC) - June 26



Robin Hood - Sherwood Builders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - June 27



As usual, you'll also get other perks and bonuses, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire (including extra content for Monster Hunter Now).

Unfortunately, five titles are also being removed from Game Pass in June. If you want to play any of these, make sure to do so before June 30. There's up to 20% off them with your Game Pass subscription until then, though, if you want to keep one or more: