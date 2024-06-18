A double dose of SteamWorld and EA's latest football game is coming to Game Pass

As is tradition, Microsoft always has a new batch of games coming to its Game Pass subscription service at the beginning and middle of each month. And now that we're in the mid-June timeframe, they've whipped up a new batch and says "add these to your summer plans", including two really good SteamWorld titles and EA's latest soccer game, which is fitting considering the European Championships.
Here's what you can look forward to and when:
As usual, you'll also get other perks and bonuses, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire (including extra content for Monster Hunter Now).
Unfortunately, five titles are also being removed from Game Pass in June. If you want to play any of these, make sure to do so before June 30. There's up to 20% off them with your Game Pass subscription until then, though, if you want to keep one or more: