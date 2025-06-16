A Donkey Kong Bananza-focussed Nintendo Direct is happening on Wednesday

HQ

Nintendo is really getting plenty of bang for its buck through the Nintendo Today! app. The service has just been utilised once more to confirm a pretty exciting event that is happening in a couple of days.

It has just been noted that on Wednesday, June 18, we can look forward to a Donkey Kong Bananza-focussed Nintendo Direct. The exact timing for the show has also been confirmed to fit Nintendo's typical timing of 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST, and as for the Direct's duration, we're yet to hear this information.

Otherwise, if you're excited to see more from what many are attributing as a launch window title for the Nintendo Switch 2, be sure to tune in when the show airs in two days time.