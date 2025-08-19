A dog must save his owners from supernatural entities in Good Boy

Dogs really are man's best friend, eh? You ever see your dog just head into a room and bark at nothing? Well it might be protecting you from evil spirits, just like in the new horror movie Good Boy.

As you can see in the trailer below, everything starts sweet as we see our lead dog as a puppy, running around and having a good time. Then, one night, he stirs in his sleep and finds that his home and his owners are being haunted by supernatural entities.

The film is shot entirely from the perspective of the dog, and considering the focus on it being heart-breaking, I'm fearing for our canine friend here. In any case, we know it's up to our good boy to try and survive a horrific few days as his owners are getting possessed and creatures from beyond are trying to put him down.

Good Boy releases in theatres on the 3rd of October.