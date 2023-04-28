A Dodgeball sequel is in the works

The 2004 comedy sports movie Dodgeball has a sequel in the works, with Vince Vaughn set to make his return as Peter LaFleur.

As Deadline reports, the director of the original movie Rawson Marshall Thurber isn't currently noted as being involved in the sequel, but perhaps more importantly, there is also no word on who will be joining Vince Vaugh in the cast.

The original movie had a stacked cast, including the likes of Ben Stiller, Justin Long, and Christine Taylor. However, it's unknown whether any of these cast members besides Vaughn will be involved in the story for the sequel.

Do you want to see a Dodgeball sequel?