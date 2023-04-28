Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dodgeball

A Dodgeball sequel is in the works

Vince Vaughn is set to reprise his role as the owner of Average Joe's gym.

The 2004 comedy sports movie Dodgeball has a sequel in the works, with Vince Vaughn set to make his return as Peter LaFleur.

As Deadline reports, the director of the original movie Rawson Marshall Thurber isn't currently noted as being involved in the sequel, but perhaps more importantly, there is also no word on who will be joining Vince Vaugh in the cast.

The original movie had a stacked cast, including the likes of Ben Stiller, Justin Long, and Christine Taylor. However, it's unknown whether any of these cast members besides Vaughn will be involved in the story for the sequel.

Do you want to see a Dodgeball sequel?

