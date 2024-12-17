A documentary on the Healthcare CEO killer is already in the works

HQ

The story of Luigi Mangione, the man who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is going to be given its own documentary. Anonymous Content and Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions are teaming up to make a film centred around the shooting that took place on the 4th of December.

Mangione managed to evade police capture for a couple of days before being apprehended at a McDonald's restaurant. Since then, the killer has been posted all over the internet, with many sympathising with the frustrations that led to him killing Thompson.

With a divide in America over the future of healthcare, the documentary will seek to shed light on how much suffering the industry can cause, and how it can push someone to do something so extreme.

Alex Gibney won an Oscar for his documentary Taxi to the Dark Side in 2008. He's currently working on a documentary centred on Elon Musk, as well as a film on Salman Rushdie. It therefore may be some time before we see the Luigi Mangione film.

