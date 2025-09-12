A DLC for Pokémon Legends: Z-A has already been announced

HQ

We still have a month to go before we can return to Lumiose City to experience the next chapter in the Pokémon Legends series. The awaited Pokémon Legends: Z-A doesn't arrive until October 16, and yet already we have a very good idea of what the post-game for the project will look like.

As part of today's Nintendo Direct, we have just been introduced to a paid DLC known as the Mega Dimension. The extent of what this DLC will offer and how it will expand the experience isn't exactly clear, but as part of the DLC we will be able to Mega Evolve Raichu into not one, but two different variants. As per why remains unclear, but you can see the two different versions of the pocket monster below.

As per the launch date of the DLC, this wasn't mentioned, only that we can expect Holo-X and Holo-Y apparel items to be available at release, and then for more story content to launch in the future.