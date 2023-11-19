A Disturbance in the Force gets a 5th December release date

HQ

A Disturbance in the Force, a documentary following the creation of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, will be available digitally and on DVD and Blu-Ray on 5th December.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Travel back to a galaxy far, far away - the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. This documentary dives into the mystery of how it happened and why 45 years later, it has become, much to the chagrin of George Lucas, the ultimate cult classic among Star Wars fans. Featuring interviews with Seth Green, Kevin Smith, Patton Oswalt, Paul Scheer, Weird Al Yankovic, Donny Osmond, Bruce Vilanch, and many more."

The film had its debut screening at South by Southwest in March 2023 and it's currently playing in select theatres in the UK, US, and Australia. If you're looking to catch it on the big screen then you can view the film's theatrical schedule here.