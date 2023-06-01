A direct sequel to The Thing may be in the works

The original , 1982 version of The Thing is one of the most iconic horror films of all time. Following a group of researchers in the Antarctic who encounter an extra-terrestrial creature that can assume the form of humans.

Now, according to John Carpenter, a direct sequel could be on the way. In a Q&A session reported on by Creepy Catalogue, Carpenter was asked whether Childs, played by Keith David, was in fact the Thing at the end of the movie. When pressed for an answer, Carpenter didn't say for certain, though he did give us something more interesting.

"I have been sworn to secrecy, okay, because there may be, I don't know if there will be, there may be a Thing 2," he said.

There was a 2011 prequel to The Thing, but it was a box office bomb that earned mixed reviews from critics at best. It would still be interesting to see The Thing return to our screens, but it would have to be done right to avoid being another flop. Then again, the original only found true success after its theatrical release, so there's always a chance we could be in for another cult classic.