A dip in a turbulent sea of thoughts - Mind Diver has made the transition from student project to commercial product

We last wrote about the game Mind Diver almost three years ago. At the time, this unique detective game was one of four graduation projects from the Danish Film School's Game Design programme in the class of 2022. A lot has happened since then. The study group has become a small developer (with the cool name Indoor Sunglasses), and the game has become a commercial project with Japanese publisher PLAYISM.

This also means that ambitions have been raised, explains Anne Sofie Schaumburg, main artist at Indoor Sunglasses. She was originally hired as a freelancer on the student project and has since seen the game grow from a promising prototype to what will soon be a full game with an estimated playing time of approximately 10 hours.

"We have worked hard to maintain a common thread throughout and ensure that the world hangs together," explains Schaumburg about the commercial version of Mind Diver. "The tension is higher than in the student version. Without spoiling anything, I can reveal that there are more interesting things happening in the story now."

What hasn't changed is the premise of the game. You still see the world through the eyes of Slovakian photojournalist Lina Kukanova, who must try to find her missing boyfriend by mentally recreating a fateful and foggy night out on the town. However, you don't play as Lina, despite experiencing the events from her perspective. Instead, you are a Mind Diver - a kind of mental detective - who investigates and reconstructs her memories.

Your role as a Mind Diver is primarily figurative, but it can also be understood literally, as you must physically dive between the different memories in a dark and gloomy sea of thoughts. However, you explore the memories themselves on foot, and they typically consist of several scenes filled with so-called "memory gaps" that you must try to fill in. By using a listening tool on both people and objects, you get important clues as to what really happened. You can then recreate the events by placing the right objects in the right gaps.

There is a bit of Ace Attorney about the gameplay in Mind Diver. Visually, however, the two games couldn't be more different.

Perhaps the best comparison is the Ace Attorney series. Here, however, you will not find discrepancies between witness statements and evidence, but instead between fragments of thoughts and Lina's overall (and often erroneous) mental reconstruction of the course of events. There is also a certain inspiration from the best walking sims such as What Remains of Edith Finch and Gone Home, but otherwise Mind Diver is a quite unique game in many ways.

This is especially true of the visual style. The game's characters are real people (including some from the developers' circle of friends) and many of the locations are based on areas in the Copenhagen metropolitan area. However, it cannot be called realistic, as it all has a fluid, slightly dreamlike style. According to Schaumburg, the visual expression is meant to reflect the fact that we never remember things 100% as they were.

"We have found a way to take pictures of things with a mobile phone from a whole bunch of angles and then recreate them on a computer. This gives us a very detailed object. To make it look like a memory, we go in and destroy it a little. This creates a low-poly style that is realistic, but at the same time has a feeling of being destroyed and fragmented."

The game's unique style is created by photographing objects from different angles, converting them into 3D objects and then digitally breaking them into pieces.

Another way in which the game's local flavour can be felt is through the sound. Conversations take place either in Danish or English with different accents that reflect the international environment of the action, which gives a somewhat more authentic feel than the typical game dubbing, which has everyone speaking perfect English.

"Now we also have Lina, who is not from Denmark and therefore has a very specific accent when she speaks Danish. We think it's really charming to have such an international agenda. There is something Danish, English, and Slovakian. Because we come from Denmark, we also wanted to bring some of our culture into the game," explains Schaumburg.

Mind Diver is set to be released later in 2025. You can follow its progress on its Steam page, where you can also dip your toes into the game through a recently launched demo.