Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

A Digital Deluxe Edition is releasing for Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital artbook and the game's soundtrack.

Koei Tecmo Europe and Team Ninja have revealed that a Digital Deluxe Edition for Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will be launching alongside the standard release on June 10. This special version version of the title will contain a 70-page digital artbook and the game's soundtrack, which features over 180 songs from each game in the collection.

The pre-order bonuses for PS4 and Xbox One have also been revealed. If you pre-order either the Standard Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition on PS4 you will receive a special console theme and five Ninja Gaiden-themed avatars. If you pre-order either of these versions on Xbox One you will get 10% off your purchase. Pre-order bonuses for the PC and Switch are said to be revealed soon.

You can check out how the artbook and soundtrack will look in-game below:

