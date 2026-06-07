A demo for Spellsided is now available on PC

During the PC Gaming Show, developer Mass Transfer was on-hand to share a brief update about its upcoming strategic spellcrafting RPG-puzzle game known as Spellsided.

While we are still awaiting news on the firm launch plans for the project, beyond Spellsided debuting on PC sometime in 2027, the latest look at the game has confirmed that Spellsided now has a demo for fans to check out on Steam.

This demo gives an early taste of the voxel-fantasy world and the stop-motion animated art, as well as the combat mechanisms that see players using the six faces of the magical die protagonist to cast all sorts of unique spells.

Check out the demo today, and don't forget to watch the new trailer for Spellsided below too.