A demo for Mirage: Miracle Quest is now available

The Wholesome Snack Showcase has had a few goodies to share with fans in regards to shadow drops, and on this front we have even more news to share.

Developer Toe Bean Club made an appearance to reveal that the upcoming RPG adventure Mirage: Miracle Quest, which will eventually launch on PC and perhaps even consoles down the line, now has a dedicated demo that you can download and experience for yourselves by flocking to Steam.

Yep, you can hop in and get an early taste of the game to decide whether it should be added to your wishlist. As for what the demo offers, we're told that it includes the opening chapter of the game, where we serve as a freelance exorcist and have to overcome a few initial trials in the lovely hand-painted world.

Will you be checking out Mirage: Miracle Quest?