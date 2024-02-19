HQ

Eagle-eyed fans believe that a demo for Dragon's Dogma 2 might be on the way soon.

A recent Steam update, as reported on the Dragon's Dogma subreddit, hints that an "unknown app" was added to the game's Steam listing. This app has been listed as "free on demand," which is the text often given to demos on the platform.

It wouldn't be too difficult to imagine Capcom dropping a demo for the game. The publisher/ developer has released demos in the past ahead of major releases, such as Monster Hunter Rise and even the original Dragon's Dogma in 2012.

Dragon's Dogma 2 releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series on 22nd March 2024.

Thanks, Eurogamer.