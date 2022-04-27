A definitive sign Microsoft isn't done with acquisitions

HQ

Three months ago, Microsoft shocked the world of video games when it announced their intention to buy Activision Blizzard in what is by several miles the biggest acquisition in the industry ever. After buying this giant for almost $70 billion, one could imagine they would slow things down, but this does not seem to be the case at all - quite the opposite.

The reason we know this is a new job listing on the Microsoft owned site LinkedIn, where they are looking for a "Manager, Gaming Strategy & Development". The description of this position reads:

"The Gaming Strategy & Development team serves as the corporate strategy function for Team Xbox. We partner closely with the Gaming Leadership Team to identify and evaluate transformative growth opportunities. Our charter includes helping to answer Microsoft Gaming's most challenging business questions, leading Gaming's M&A program (e.g., Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax, Double Fine, etc.), and identifying and understanding key industry dynamics."

While this makes it very obvious it's about acquiring more developers, the ad also explicitly explains the person applying will "evaluating the business case for content & technology acquisitions".

Even though several members from the Xbox team, including the boss Phil Spencer, has said in interviews they haven't stopped looking for new acquisitions - an ad looking for people working with this specifically is more of an official confirmation. Neither Microsoft buying Bethesda or Activision Blizzard did leak beforehand, so we wouldn't count on the next buyout to be known ahead of the announcement either.

Is there any studio or publisher in particular you think would strengthen Microsoft's Xbox efforts?

Thanks VGC