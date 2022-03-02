A dedicated Sol Cresta stream set for March 5, Hideki Kamiya and the crew will show you some game tips

HQ

Platinum Games released Sol Cresta, an action shooter that inherits the spirit of 80s shooting classics Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, late last month. In order to help players gain a deeper insight into the title, the developer decided to hold a dedicated stream.

Set for March 5, the show "Sol Cresta Deep Space Strategic Stream for Cadets and Commanders" is expected to start at 7PM PST and last for about an hour.

The broadcast will see Hideki Kamiya (Chief Game Designer and Sol Cresta Creative Director), Takahito Washisaka (Sol Cresta Producer) and Takanori Sato (Sol Cresta Director) being the hosts, sharing a wide array of information from "useful tips for beginners to secret techniques helpful for racking up those high scores". What's even better is, the team will also give away some fabulous soundtrack and poster sets for viewers during the stream. So, if you've got some spare time this weekend, you can watch the whole thing on YouTube.