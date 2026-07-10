A decade after its initial announcement, Cygames confirms Project Awakening is still in the works

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Cygames may be best known for its Granblue Fantasy series, especially Granblue Fantasy: Relink which launched back in 2024, but the developer and publisher is hard at work on a multitude of other projects, including real-time tactics game Lost Order, fantasy action game Garnet Arena: Mages of Magicary, and the action RPG Project Awakening.

Project Awakening was first announced all the way back in 2016. In 2018, it was shown in a PlayStation LineUp Tour. A demo was rated the next year, but didn't release, and the game was last seen properly in a tech demo in 2021. While this might not sound like the best sign for the game's eventual release, Cygames president Koichi Watanabe confirmed in an interview with Gematsu that Project Awakening is still coming.

"Development [on Project Awakening] is, of course, steadily progressing. What I can say at the moment is that it is 'really starting to take shape.' Everyone on the team is working each day with a real sense of confidence that things are coming together," Watanabe said. When asked if the game was still aiming for the visual fidelity and dragon-battling gameplay we saw nearly a decade ago, Watanabe added: "If you're asking, 'Is it exactly the same?,' I'd say it's a little different. The overall direction remains largely the same, but as development has progressed, we've continued polishing it by adding new elements here and there with the thought of, 'Let's add something new like this."

Watanabe also confirmed that Lost Order, also announced in 2016 is "entering the final stretch" of development. Garnet Arena he's a bit more vague on, as the project was announced back in 2021, meaning there's a lot more time until we're reaching the 10-year mark since its first reveal.