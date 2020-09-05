Cookies

Death Stranding

A Death Stranding-themed PC case has been revealed

We still don't know, however, when the product will launch and how much it will cost.

Death Stranding has been available on PC for a few months after initially landing on PlayStation 4 last November. On PC, the game continued to enjoy success to the point that the Japanese company Tsukumo has decided to create a PC case entirely dedicated to Kojima Productions' action game.

As you can see, the design is inspired by the lines of equipment supplied to Bridges, the company committed to reconnecting the world after the tragic event of the Death Stranding in the game.

The PC case will basically be a Fractal Design Define 7 Compact, the same one that Tsukumo produces. At the moment, we still don't know the launch date of the product or its cost, but we keep you updated once this becomes available.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding (PC)Score

Death Stranding (PC)
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"It's a bit sluggish at the beginning, but I loved the mechanics surrounding my apocalyptic fetch quests across the wastelands of the future."

Death StrandingScore

Death Stranding
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Kojima fan or not, this is certainly a game to remember."



