A Death Stranding global concert has been announced

Yesterday, the big news dropped that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach would be launching in June on PlayStation 5. One of the two major PS5 exclusives for this calendar year is now dated and locked in, which means all eyes are on Sucker Punch and whatever the studio has planned for that anticipated sequel.

However, the Death Stranding news didn't just stop at information of the sequel, as it was also affirmed that a musical world tour is happening rather soon, with plans to take a concert to various cities and venues around the world in late 2025 and early 2026.

The show is known as Death Stranding Strands of Harmony World Tour, and it's being created in collaboration between Kojima Productions and Soho Live. The show will kick off in November and then head to 19 locations around the world until its run ends in late March 2026. As for the planned venues and dates, you can see all of that information below.

Nov 8, 2025 - Sydney



Nov 16, 2025 - London



Nov 22, 2025 - Los Angeles



Nov 28, 2025 - Shanghai



Nov 30, 2025 - Bangkok



Dec 2, 2025 - Singapore



Dec 6, 2025 - Seoul



Dec 13, 2025 - Newark



Jan 15, 2026 - Berlin



Jan 17, 2026 - Paris



Jan 19, 2026 - Milan



Feb 4, 2026 - Seattle



Feb 7, 2026 - Chicago



Feb 23, 2026 - Yokohama



Feb 28, 2026 - Osaka



Mar 7, 2026 - Austin



Mar 9, 2026 - Boston



Mar 26, 2026 - Montreal



Mar 28, 2026 - Toronto



The concert will see performances of songs composed by Ludwig Forssell, and with tickets set to go on sale from Wednesday, March 12, Hideo Kojima has published a statement talking about the concert.

"I'm truly delighted that the music of "Death Stranding" has resonated with fans worldwide, making this world concert tour a reality. Music accounts for 80% of what moves people emotionally. In "Death Stranding," it plays a crucial role in shaping the atmosphere of the game and evoking players' emotions. I hope that the songs, whether they are songs that play in moments of solitude or ones that evoke cinematic spectacle, I hope that they will touch your hearts."

We are told that special guests are being lined up for the concert run and that there will be exclusive merchandise too. Both of these will be announced at a later date.

