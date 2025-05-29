A Death Stranding anime is in development, according to Hideo Kojima

If you thought that June's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and the planned live-action adaptation of the game coming from A24 was all the Death Stranding that was in development as of the moment, it would seem that you'd be wrong.

In an interview with Vogue Japan, as noticed by VGC, Death Stranding creator and Kojima Productions founder, Hideo Kojima, has mentioned that an anime based on the unusual franchise is also in development. The specifics and additional details were not elaborated on, but as this is coming directly from the mouth behind the idea, we have to assume it's pretty accurate.

In full, Kojima stated: "I am currently working with A24 on a live-action film adaptation of Death Stranding. When it comes to adapting games into visual media, there are works like The Last of Us, which stays true to the original storyline, and films like The Super Mario Bros Movie which are more of a service to fans of the game.

"While these works have their own merits, as a film enthusiast, I want to pursue the expressive potential of cinema. I aim to create a Death Stranding that can only be realised through film, one that could win awards at festivals like the Cannes Film Festival or the Venice Film Festival. In fact, we are also currently working on an anime adaptation."

Speaking about Kojima and the Cannes Film Festival, we recently bumped into the Japanese icon at the show, where he gave a brief shoutout to Gamereactor's readers and fans.