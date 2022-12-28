A Death Stranding 2 Release Window May Have Been Revealed

HQ

There hasn't been an official release date revealed for the upcoming Death Stranding 2 yet, and the game was only unveiled earlier this month at The Game Awards. However, some think they already know when the game will be releasing thanks to an artist's online profile.

PlayStation Studios Visual Arts Senior Artist Frank Aliberti has Death Stranding 2 listed as one of the games he's worked on in his Artstation profile. Through this listing, he's stated that Death Stranding 2 is set for a 2024 release date.

Alberti has since changed his profile, removing the mention of Death Stranding 2, but now the internet has caught wind of the information, it's highly likely a lot of fans are going to believe Death Stranding 2 is set for a 2024 release date.

As we know with these sort of vague release windows, even if it turns out to be true, this doesn't guarantee a Death Stranding 2 release in 2024, as plenty can change between now and then.