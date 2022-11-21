A Deadpool holiday movie script exists according to Ryan Reynolds

HQ

There is no shortage of holiday movies, especially this time of year when every production company under the sun seems to have some generic and familiar film shipping in cinemas or on streaming services. And while for Marvel in 2022 this does include the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, there was a world when Deadpool could have been the character in the red suit climbing down your chimney.

As revealed by Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, in an interview with the Big Issue, the actor revealed that a holiday movie surrounding Deadpool was written by the film series co-writers Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Reynolds, but that it never went anywhere due to Disney's acquisition of Fox.

"Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made."

At the time, Reynolds was talking about his recent project, the musical Spirited and if he would ever make a musical again, with him adding that while he likely won't he "would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie".

Would a holiday Deadpool movie be something you'd like to see in cinemas?