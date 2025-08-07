A deadly fungus is among us in Cold Storage's teaser trailer

As we learned from The Last of Us, fungi can be not that fun at all, actually. Cold Storage, a new film from the screenwriter behind Jurassic Park, Spider-Man, and Mission: Impossible, as well as the producer of Zombieland, also takes a look at a fungus that tries to kill the world.

Rather than make spore-spreading zombies, the fungus in Cold Storage makes people's heads explode and spreads wildly across the world. Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell of Barbarian fame team up with Neeson as this pandemic begins, hoping to save humanity in one hell of a night shift.

Cold Storage arrives in theatres in 2026 and seeks to take us away from all the serious apocalypses of 28 Years Later and The Last of Us and instead deliver us a popcorn-munching thrill ride. Check out the trailer below: