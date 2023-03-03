A Dead by Daylight movie is in the works

HQ

Dead by Daylight, the hit horror multiplayer game which sees a group of survivors try and escape purgatory while a terrifying killer roams the map, is getting its own film adaptation, bringing it out of the fog and onto the big screen.

The Dead by Daylight movie is a collaboration between known horror movie studio Blumhouse, Atomic Monster, and the largest Canadian gaming studio, Behaviour Interactive. "We couldn't be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead by Daylight universe," said Stephen Mulrooney, executive vice president at Behaviour Interactive.

Since Dead by Daylight's launch, the game has seen over 50 million players step into the fog, and so there's going to be a lot of fans keeping an eye on this project. However, Jason Blum seems confident he and James Wan will find the right director and screenwriter for the job.

"We know there are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it's imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen," Blum said. "We know our partners at Behaviour and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life." ​

