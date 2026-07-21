A DC fighting game has been announced, but it's not the one you are hoping for

Several credible rumors all point to Injustice 3 being on the way, not least because DC launched its new DCU just a year ago. A fighting game with tons of characters is, of course, an excellent opportunity to let fans get acquainted with what DC has to offer.

On Monday evening, news broke that a DC fighting game is indeed on the way, though it might not be quite what people were hoping for. It's called DCKO, a free-to-play mobile game set to launch in 2027. The game is being developed by the newly formed studio Drop Fake as their first project, and the press release states:

"This new mobile fighting game features a clash of iconic DC characters in 2-on-2 tag team battles across a variety of game modes such as immersive PvE missions and, for the first time ever in a DC mobile fighter, real-time PvP multiplayer matches."

The idea is for the graphics to evoke the feel of comic books, and the developers describe their design as "Neo-Comic." You can see what it looks like in the announcement trailer below, where we also get a look at the fighters confirmed so far.