A Days Gone movie is in the works at PlayStation Productions

HQ

Sony and PlayStation Productions have a variety of movies and TV series in the works relating to PlayStation video games. Be it HBO's The Last of Us, which is slated to debut next year, or the Horizon series, the God of War series, or the Gran Turismo movie, there are a lot of PlayStation games that are being adapted.

And now, we can add another game to that list, as Deadline has reported that a Days Gone adaptation is on the way. It's said in the report that Oscar nominated Sheldon Turner will be in charge of the adaptation process, and that Outlander's Sam Heughan is being eyed for the role of the lead protagonist, Deacon St. John.

Otherwise, to get an idea as to how the movie is being framed, Deadline adds that "Turner's script will be a love ballad to motorcycle movies — the bike being Deacon's sole form of transportation, his horse in this would-be modern-day western."

There is no mention as to when the project aims to debut.