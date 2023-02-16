A date has been set for when Squid Game Season 2 will film

HQ

Ever since Squid Game arrived on Netflix and took the whole world by storm, we've been waiting to hear more about plans for its second season, and also when the new season will start shooting.

To this end, a new report from Ilgan Sports (thanks, CBR) has now arrived, which states that there is now a filming date locked in place. This information comes from lead actor Lee Jung-jae, who has said in an interview:

"Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months. We were working on Season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as Season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."

So if this is the filming window, then we can probably assume the show will enter post-production for its second season around spring 2024, meaning it likely won't be until late 2024 or early 2025 until the series debuts on the streaming service.

Are you excited to see Squid Game making a return?