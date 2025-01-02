A cybertruck exploded outside of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas

HQ

On Wednesday morning, at 8:40 AM local time in Las Vegas, a Cybertruck exploded outside of the Trump International Hotel at Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver of the truck was killed in the blast, and seven more people were injured.

According to The Independent, local media has announced the lead suspect to be former army veteran Matthew Livelsberger. The 37-year-old is reportedly the person who died in the blast, but authorities have yet to identify the body.

It is believed the suspect rented the Tesla Cybertruck via a carsharing company, and it has also come to light that the suspect served at the same military base as Shamsud Din Jabbar, the man who drove a truck into a crowd at a New Year's Eve party some hours earlier, killing fifteen people.

In the Las Vegas incident, luckily the injuries sustained are reportedly minor for those in any way caught in the blast. More details are likely to come in time as these unfortunate events are investigated further.