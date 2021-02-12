A custom games server browser is coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection

You're watching Advertisements

343 Industries has released a new blog post detailing all the new comings and goings for Halo: The Master Chief Collection over the next few weeks. The post elaborated on not only the very recently launched Season 5, but also on what we can expect to come to the game soon, and amid it all is a custom games server browser.

Starting next week, the first of many 'Rings' of content is planned, and assuming all goes well, beginning as early as February 18, we could be seeing a custom games server browser, a new map for Halo 3 from Halo Online, an FOV slider for all consoles, various model customisation options, mouse and keyboard support for consoles, and advanced audio settings.

As for what exactly will be coming next week that remains to be determined, as the post from 343 states; "All of the contents of the flight are subject to change," meaning we might not get any of this. Hopefully we will get a bunch of these features as for long-time Halo fans, a custom games server browser is a real game changer.

The post does also touch on plenty of other areas, including Valentine's Day plans for the title, as well as on all of the esports 343 Industries has in the works, so if you are interested in all of that, you can find the full blog post linked above.