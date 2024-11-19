A cruise ship voyage will let US residents skip Donald Trump's second term

HQ

The US election was a great victory for some, a devastating loss for others. Fears have become rather widespread after Donald Trump was put back in office, but if you want to bury your head in the sand, or, more accurately, submerge your head underwater, cruise ship operator Villa Vie Residences has a voyage for you.

As posted in a news release, the voyage will allow you to skip the four years in which Donald Trump is in power. "A perfect circumnavigation is different for every resident as we pick up new adventurers along the way in every port," said Mikael Petterson, the company CEO.

For a single person with their own cabin, you'll be paying $260,000 for the full four years, while a couple must pay $160,000 per person. Food, beer, and wine is included, and you'll of course have residency on the boat.

It's certainly one way to see the world, but it won't be for the average American who's not happy with Donald Trump's return to power.

