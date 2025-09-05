A CRS R34 GTR from Nismo Omori has been sold at auction for $760,000

HQ

Nissan has launched the incredibly exclusive CRS program through Nismo's Omori factory, which involves rebuilding the worst Spec-V model of the old Nissan Skyline GTR (R34) and charging a whopping amount for each example. The price starts at $500,000 and if you want Z-tune details or Nur parts, it costs just over a million dollars.

The waiting time is almost two years right now, too, which means that the finished cars are worth a lot of money to the impatient. Hagerty and former Speed ​​Hunters profile Larry Chen recently attended an auction where a CRS went for $760,000, where his friend from Top Rank tried to pinch it for just under $600,000, but failed.