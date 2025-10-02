A crossover between Talamasca and Mayfair Witches? "There's potential, but more if it's opportunity rather than obligation"

AMC had a big presence at the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga at the weekend, as other than discussing both The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 and even Norman Reedus' work with Hideo Kojima, we got to catch up with both the showrunner and the main actor from the upcoming Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, which airs later this month on AMC+.

In the interview below, which you can watch fully subtitled to your local language, we learned more about Nicholas Denton's Guy Anatole, but given the wider Anne Rice Immortal Universe, can we expect a crossover between the recently renewed The Mayfair Witches and the new show?

"Yeah. When we went into it, we wanted it to look at [it like], we're all on the same kind of relative contemporary timeline", admits director and executive producer John Lee Hancock in their Gamereactor interview. "We all exist in the same universe. And so what happens over there has impact over here".

"And I talk with Rolin (Jones) and Esta (Spalding), the showrunners of those two shows a lot, Mark Lafferty and I do, and so we always keep one another up to speed on what we're doing so that we're not blindsided by something over here that's happening in one of those other worlds. There's crossover potential", he confirms in the video, before concluding:

"But I always looked at it like opportunity rather than obligation. And so when we have, in our series, (Daniel) Malloy from Interview (with the Vampire) and Raglan James from Interview. Not because we go, 'oh, it'd be a great opportunity to cross pollinate', but more because they really fit the plot we were telling. We would be ecstatic to have somebody from Mayfair Witches with that same rule that it works for them and it works for us".

Are you looking forward to Talamasca: The Secret Order? And do you expect it to cross over with Mayfair or Vampire? Leave a comment below.