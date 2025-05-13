A Creed spinoff series has been ordered by Amazon

HQ

Amazon Prime Video has ordered a new drama series from the Creed universe, which will see us take a fresh look at the Delphi gym featured in the movies.

The series - which is also called Delphi - is said to follow young boxers training at the gym, according to Variety. Plot details are mostly being kept under wraps right now, but we can imagine that boxing will feature heavily in the show.

Creed star Michael B. Jordan will executive produce the series. As for the cast, again details are largely being kept under wraps. In the Creed films, the Delphi gym is run by Tony "Little Duke" Evers Jr., who is played by Wood Harris, but it is unknown whether he'll make his return.